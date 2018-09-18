Popular Topics
Dagga users celebrate following ConCourt ruling on private use

There was a sense of relief and jubilation as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo read out the judgment decriminalising the use of dagga and the cultivation of the plant for the personal use of adults.

Rastafarians and other protesters gather outside the South African Constitutional Court before the ruling on the private use marijuana is delivered. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Rastafarians and other protesters gather outside the South African Constitutional Court before the ruling on the private use marijuana is delivered. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Dagga users, traditional healers and Rastafarians are celebrating after the Constitutional Court decriminalised the personal consumption and cultivation of cannabis by adults in private spaces.

In the unanimous judgment, the Constitutional Court re-defined a previous ruling by the Western Cape High Court.

It found adults may legally use the plant in private spaces which include homes and vehicles.

There was a sense of relief and jubilation as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo read out the judgment decriminalising the use of dagga and the cultivation of the plant for the personal use of adults.

WATCH: ConCourt greenlights the green

Users say they're delighted with Tuesday’s ruling.

Phepsile Maseko from the Traditional Healers Organisation says health practitioners can now start cultivating quality dagga to be used by patients.

“We are going to be able to measure properly; so that we are able to measure for young people and we are able to measure also for adults."

Mirishin Schutte From Abis Inc said practitioners are protected by a Section 21 certificate, which classifies them as traditional healers.

“We’re not worried about us, we’re just happy that our patients can happily grow their medicine at home and start making their own medicine because you can; you can make your own medicine in your own house.”

The judgment, however, points out that police still have the right to arrest those dealing in dagga cannabis or using it in the presence of children.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

