DA top brass to discuss WC Premier Helen Zille’s potential successor
The party called off an announcement over the weekend that was expected to yield the candidate for next year's election.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss Premier Helen Zille’s potential successor.
The party called off an announcement over the weekend that was expected to yield the candidate for next year's election.
It's already confirmed its candidates in other provinces.
Political analysts say leader Mmusi Maimane's suggestion that he become premier is a peculiar move and that there could be more to his self-nomination than meets the eye.
While it's neither illegal nor unconventional for the DA to propose that its leader also stand as premier, the party's dynamics and vision have shifted since Zille held both jobs.
Political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe says the DA's current conundrum again points to its problems in following its own rules.
“It will always raise some suspicion if the one person who is supposed to be the main articulator of DA policy tends to operate in a way that tends to undermine the very organisation which he leads.”
Jolobe adds that it appears the party does not place as much value on its leader representing the party in Parliament.
“This is literally trying to shore yourself up in a pond, where you should encourage the blooding in of new leaders within the DA.”
LISTEN: Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premier
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Expose those plotting to divide our people
-
Standard Bank CEO upset by ANC questions on Gupta account closures, inquiry told
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
ANC yet to respond to Standard Bank's claims at state capture inquiry
-
Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust him
-
‘Maimane becoming WC premier is oddest intervention’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.