DA top brass to discuss WC Premier Helen Zille’s potential successor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

DA top brass to discuss WC Premier Helen Zille’s potential successor

The party called off an announcement over the weekend that was expected to yield the candidate for next year's election.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: AFP
FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: AFP
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss Premier Helen Zille’s potential successor.

The party called off an announcement over the weekend that was expected to yield the candidate for next year's election.

It's already confirmed its candidates in other provinces.

Political analysts say leader Mmusi Maimane's suggestion that he become premier is a peculiar move and that there could be more to his self-nomination than meets the eye.

While it's neither illegal nor unconventional for the DA to propose that its leader also stand as premier, the party's dynamics and vision have shifted since Zille held both jobs.

Political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe says the DA's current conundrum again points to its problems in following its own rules.

“It will always raise some suspicion if the one person who is supposed to be the main articulator of DA policy tends to operate in a way that tends to undermine the very organisation which he leads.”

Jolobe adds that it appears the party does not place as much value on its leader representing the party in Parliament.

“This is literally trying to shore yourself up in a pond, where you should encourage the blooding in of new leaders within the DA.”

LISTEN: Why Mmusi Maimane wants to be WC premier

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA