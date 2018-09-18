DA to announce Zille’s successor
The frontrunners are the party's Western Cape leader and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Alan Winde, the MEC for Economic Opportunities.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Federal Executive is on Tuesday evening expected to make an announcement on who should succeed Premier Helen Zille.
This after party leader Mmusi Maimane informed it that he won't be availing himself for the position of Western Cape premier.
The DA has on Tuesday announced Dan Plato will replace Patricia De Lille when she steps down at the end of October.
De Lille is walking away from the post following a fallout and subsequent agreement with the DA and Plato will have to be voted in by the council.
The mayorship interviews were held on Monday and a selection panel recommendation was ratified by the Federal Executive on Tuesday morning.
Plato has detailed what some of his first actions as mayor will be.
“One will have to take stock with regard to how best this current city administration is dealing with the issues, where we need to improve and what new initiatives we need to bring in for the benefit of the people of the city.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
