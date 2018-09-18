DA opens cases against Ramokgopa & Mamabolo over deadly Joburg building fire
The party says Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo must be jailed or fined for their roles in the blaze that claimed the lives of three firemen earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA has opened cases against two Gauteng MECs for the deadly Bank of Lisbon building fire.
The DA’s provincial shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom opened cases against the two MECs including culpable homocide at the Johannesburg central police station on Tuesday.
“If they could get really hefty fines and prison sentences. We think it’s important that there are consequences. How can something as terrible as this happen [where] three firemen lost their lives. People were injured and all this damage and disruption because of the negligence of politicians and officials.”
WATCH: DA opens case against MECs, depts for Lisbon Bank Building fire deaths
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
