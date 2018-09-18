Currie Cup teams receive Bok boost
A number of Currie Cup teams have received a timely boost with news that a few of their Springbok players will be available for selection this coming weekend.
The Lions, who were thrashed 65-35 by Western Province at home this past weekend, will have their regular Currie Cup captain Ross Cronje available after he was on the bench for the thrilling win over the All Blacks in Wellington.
The table-topping Bulls will have fetcher Marco van Staden and scrumhalf Ambrose Papier back while Thomas du Toit will add great value to the Sharks who were on a bye this past weekend.
The biggest gainers are the high-flying Western Province, who welcome back four Boks in Damien Willemse, Bongi Mbonambi, Wilco Louw and Sikhumbuzo Notshe to their already impressive squad.
The Rugby Championship takes a week's break before the penultimate round kicks off on 29 September when the Boks welcome a struggling Wallabies side and the All Blacks travel to Argentina.
