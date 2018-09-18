Currie Cup teams receive Bok boost

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Currie Cup teams receive Bok boost

A number of Currie Cup teams have received a timely boost with news that a few of their Springbok players will be available for selection this coming weekend.

FILE: Springbok scrumhalf Ross Cronje runs in to score a try. Picture: AFP
FILE: Springbok scrumhalf Ross Cronje runs in to score a try. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A number of Currie Cup teams have received a timely boost with news that a few of their Springbok players will be available for selection this coming weekend.

The Lions, who were thrashed 65-35 by Western Province at home this past weekend, will have their regular Currie Cup captain Ross Cronje available after he was on the bench for the thrilling win over the All Blacks in Wellington.

The table-topping Bulls will have fetcher Marco van Staden and scrumhalf Ambrose Papier back while Thomas du Toit will add great value to the Sharks who were on a bye this past weekend.

The biggest gainers are the high-flying Western Province, who welcome back four Boks in Damien Willemse, Bongi Mbonambi, Wilco Louw and Sikhumbuzo Notshe to their already impressive squad.

The Rugby Championship takes a week's break before the penultimate round kicks off on 29 September when the Boks welcome a struggling Wallabies side and the All Blacks travel to Argentina.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA