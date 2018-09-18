Constitutional Court to rule on private use of dagga
In 2017, the Western Cape High Court ruled that marijuana can be used at home.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Tuesday morning give South Africans final clarity on whether the private use of dagga is allowed.
In 2017, the Western Cape High Court ruled that marijuana can be used at home and ruled that Parliament must change its Drug Trafficking and Medicines Control Acts law.
The state, however, believes that it is not in line with the Constitution, as cannabis is more harmful to users than tobacco and alcohol.
Julian Stobbs, from the non-profit organisation Fields of Green for All, says that they hope the Constitutional Court will uphold the Western Cape High Court ruling.
“What we’re hoping for today, as the first point, is to stop the harm and arrests around the country. We still believe there are over 600 arrests for cannabis use. So, what we want to come away with today, is the court actually says to stop the arrests.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
