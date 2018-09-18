ConCourt upholds ruling that private use of dagga is legal
The Constitutional Court has upheld the Western Cape High Court ruling that the private use of dagga is legal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled that it is legal to cultivate and consume dagga for personal use.
In a unanimous judgment, the highest court in the land has decriminalised the private use of dagga.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has upheld the Western Cape High Court's ruling that marijuana can be used at home and ruled that Parliament must change its Drug Trafficking and Medicines Control Acts.
Zondo says that the judgment doesn’t specify the amount that can be used by an adult in private use. This must be determined by Parliament. It must be for the personal use of the person.
