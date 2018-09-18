Cele visits University of Zululand after student murder

A video of a dead body being carried in a sheet has gone viral on social media; it's believed the victim was stabbed during an argument.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is at the University of Zululand on Tuesday where he will be visiting the crime scene where a first-year student was stabbed allegedly by his roommate.

A video of a dead body being carried in a sheet has gone viral on social media; it's believed the victim was stabbed during an argument.

Blood stains can still be seen on the sheets, wall and headboard in the residence room where 20-year-old Nhlakanipho “Sazi” Ngubo was stabbed.

The suspect is currently in hospital under police guard after being beaten by a mob of angry students.

There were at least three incidents of murder at institutions of higher learning in KwaZulu-Natal last weekend.

Cele has had a meeting with the University of Zululand’s executive management and the SRC on campus to get their views on safety.

After the meeting, Cele says it’s evident that the 20-year-old “tried to fight back” during the attack.

As he walked around the room, he remarked that “there was clearly a struggle.”

“The students, even the management, have requested the presence of police next to, near or inside the campus which is something we would not very much encourage, to convert campuses into war zones. But if it helps, it should be on the shortest possible way and then normalise things going forward.”

Cele says in the short term, counselling will be provided to students by the institution.

At the same time, 23-year-old Nqobani Dlomo from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus was found dead in the kitchen of one of the residences after being stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A suspect has since handed himself over to the police.

In the third university murder last weekend, Sikhumbuzo Lushaba was shot dead near the Durban University of Technology’s student residence in Albert Park.

#UniZulu Police Minister Bheki Cele has met with both the SRC and university management. He says there has been a request to have police on campus but he is not very keen on militarizing campus. Cele says violence in SA is a societal issue that needs all hands on deck. ZN pic.twitter.com/dDYE6aJMUp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2018

#UniZuluMurder [WATCH] Police Minister Bheki Cele has just inspected the room where a student was stabbed to death allegedly by his roommate at the weekend. There are still blood stains on the bed and Cele remarks that “it was a struggle.” ZN pic.twitter.com/2k67MG5vI7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)