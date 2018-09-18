Castro, Mathoho sidelined for Chiefs clash with Free State Stars

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that striker Leonardo Castro and defender Eric Mathoho will not be involved in their away game to Free State Stars on Tuesday night due to ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Both players picked up their injuries during the Glamour Boys’ 4-1 drubbing of Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, but it is hoped that they will be available for the match against Amazulu on Saturday.

Chiefs have leapt up to fifth on the League table following their first win of the season.