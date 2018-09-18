Castro, Mathoho sidelined for Chiefs clash with Free State Stars
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that striker Leonardo Castro and defender Eric Mathoho will not be involved in their away game to Free State Stars on Tuesday night due to ankle and groin injuries respectively.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that striker Leonardo Castro and defender Eric Mathoho will not be involved in their away game to Free State Stars on Tuesday night due to ankle and groin injuries respectively.
Both players picked up their injuries during the Glamour Boys’ 4-1 drubbing of Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, but it is hoped that they will be available for the match against Amazulu on Saturday.
Chiefs have leapt up to fifth on the League table following their first win of the season.
Popular in Sport
-
[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ
-
'They can be beaten': All Blacks defeat offers World Cup hope
-
Mercedes are over-delivering, says Lewis Hamilton
-
New Zealand commentator slams display of apartheid flag in Wellington
-
Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo - Bale
-
'You come here for the last time,' Leopards' chairperson warns ref after loss
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.