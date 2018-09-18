Burt Reynolds, Aretha Franklin honoured with Emmy’s In Memoriam
The Television Academy paid tribute to a host of actors, writers, directors, producers and other entertainment professionals who passed away over the last 12 months.
LONDON - Burt Reynolds, Anthony Bourdain, David Cassidy, and Aretha Franklin were among the stars honoured during the In Memoriam segment of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, but there was anger from fans who felt Mac Miller had been snubbed.
The Television Academy paid tribute to a host of actors, writers, directors, producers and other entertainment professionals who passed away over the last 12 months in an emotional montage that was set to the sound of Franklin - who died in August aged 76 - singing Amazing Grace.
Tina Fey introduced the segment at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre with a touching speech about the connections viewers make with their favourite television stars.
She said: “Tonight, we celebrate the lives of some people who have been our very good friends.
“To work in TV is a privilege. We challenge your assumptions. We gently deliver bad news. We feel a responsibility to always tell you the truth.
“It’s understandable to feel that when someone from our favourite show has passed away, we feel like we have lost a friend because we have.”
Others featured in the segment included actors Reg E Cathey, Jerry Van Dyke, Alan O’Neill and Jackson Odell, actresses Della Reese and Vanessa Marquez, producer Craig Zadan, sportscaster Dick Enberg, writer Steven Bochco, Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner and Arizona Senator John McCain.
However, many fans were outraged that Mac Miller, who died from an apparent overdose earlier this month, wasn’t included in the segment, despite having had his own reality show, Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family, for two seasons in 2013-2014.
One Twitter user posted: “Honestly it’s shady they didn’t put Mac Miller in the In Memoriam part of the Emmys. Like he had his own show smh. (sic)”
Another wrote: “can’t believe that Mac Miller was not included in the Emmys memorium for people lost this year when many singers/songwriters were included. (sic)”
