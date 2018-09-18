Bulls confirm Mitchell’s departure to England
John Mitchell joined the Bulls ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby season and leaves just one year into his three year deal with the Pretoria Union.
JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls have confirmed that director of rugby and head coach John Mitchell has been released from his contract to take up the England Rugby defence coach position with immediate effect.
It is reported that the England Rugby Union and the Bulls have agreed on a R4 million release fee for Mitchell who will join Eddie Jones’ setup ahead of the incoming series in November.
Outgoing Blue Bulls chief executive Barend van Graan thanked the 53-year old Mitchell for his service to the Union.
“We would like to humbly thank Mitch for his efforts over the last year. There is no doubt that he made an impact on our brand and we would like to wish him all the best with his future endeavours”
The Bulls will announce Mitchell’s successor in the near future.
