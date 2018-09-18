‘Azishe’: South Africans welcome decriminalisation of dagga
In a unanimous judgment, the highest court in the land has upheld the Western Cape High Court's ruling that marijuana can be used at home.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have taken to Twitter to welcome the decimalisation of dagga, saying it’s high time.
In a unanimous judgment, the highest court in the land has upheld the Western Cape High Court's ruling that marijuana can be used at home and ruled that Parliament must change its Drug Trafficking and Medicines Control Acts.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the judgment doesn’t specify the amount that can be used by an adult in private use and that this must be determined by Parliament.
Now, Twitter has been lit with joy since the ruling was handed down.
Nandos 🤣🤣🤣🤣#Dagga pic.twitter.com/pHoFN04348— Blessing (@NewNinoRsa) September 18, 2018
Me after #Dagga was legalized...😏 pic.twitter.com/26qru6bkBw— #RIPARETHAFRANKLIN (@Sandilesibiya20) September 18, 2018
Dagga is legal guys!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/of74pi1ACy— Hippie✌ (@Dimpho31905389) September 18, 2018
So where do they issue license to sell it, since they legalised it, that means someone must sell it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Dagga Location Coming soon pic.twitter.com/eE0jc6AFML— Tobias Dimitry Da Capo (@original_lano) September 18, 2018
#Dagga— Sl33zy™Da™Pluqq (@sleezybeats1) September 18, 2018
Emtee: Ok Kopa rayzler geeh!! pic.twitter.com/BMk1bFYyhV
#Dagga when the popos realize that they can’t confiscate (steal) your weed anymore pic.twitter.com/uSPWvtRlaf— paine (@nustarr) September 18, 2018
"No officer, it's weed not nyaope." 🤣😂🤣😂 Can't wait to say that...#Dagga pic.twitter.com/b3aV2qzEW7— #4Seasons (@DJKhaos016) September 18, 2018
Izinja zempilo #Dagga pic.twitter.com/hVdLtrdVva— Mandlenkosi Mbatha (@smmindlo) September 18, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande hits out at Zuma's analysis, understanding of state capture
-
ConCourt upholds ruling that private use of dagga is legal
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Global dagga consumption
-
Dagga users celebrate following ConCourt ruling on private use
-
Inquiry: Large sums of money were transferred from Gupta accounts - Absa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.