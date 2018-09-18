‘Azishe’: South Africans welcome decriminalisation of dagga

In a unanimous judgment, the highest court in the land has upheld the Western Cape High Court's ruling that marijuana can be used at home.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have taken to Twitter to welcome the decimalisation of dagga, saying it’s high time.

In a unanimous judgment, the highest court in the land has upheld the Western Cape High Court's ruling that marijuana can be used at home and ruled that Parliament must change its Drug Trafficking and Medicines Control Acts.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the judgment doesn’t specify the amount that can be used by an adult in private use and that this must be determined by Parliament.

Now, Twitter has been lit with joy since the ruling was handed down.

So where do they issue license to sell it, since they legalised it, that means someone must sell it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Dagga Location Coming soon pic.twitter.com/eE0jc6AFML — Tobias Dimitry Da Capo (@original_lano) September 18, 2018