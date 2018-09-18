'ANC invited FNB to a meeting after Gupta accounts closure'
FNB's Johan Burger is testifying at the state capture commission and says the bank decided to close these accounts due to reputational and business risks.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry has heard the African National Congress (ANC) had invited First National Bank (FNB) to attend a meeting after the bank had decided to close the accounts of all Gupta entities.
FNB's Johan Burger is testifying at the commission on Tuesday, he says the bank decided to close these accounts due to reputational and business risks.
Burger also revealed that when he asked the ANC's Enoch Godongwana about the agenda of the meeting at Luthuli House and who would be attending, it was suddenly cancelled.
He says he never received any answers; it was only when he tried to confirm the date for the meeting that he was told his attendance was no longer required.
He was also invited to meet with the inter-ministerial committee and was told it was about media reports into the closure of bank accounts.
Burger says he again asked what the agenda of the meeting would be and who would be in attendance.
He clarified that he could discuss regulatory processes but that it would be illegal to discuss client/bank relationships with a third party.
He also wanted the finance minister to be at that meeting, however, he never received a response.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
