Absa, FNB to appear before state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts

On Monday, a Standard Bank official testified and alleged two Cabinet ministers tried to convince the institution to risk non-compliance and keep the Gupta accounts open.

JOHANNESBURG - Banking representatives from Absa and FNB will be testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday about their decision to close the Guptas’ bank accounts.

The commission has been tasked with investigating claims of looting, abuse of power and violations of government processes that allegedly benefitted the Guptas and others linked to former President Jacob Zuma.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is reviewing allegations on the Gupta brothers, who headed one of the country’s largest conglomerates.

Zondo said in May that his inquiry could last two years.

It stems from a 2016 report into alleged influence-peddling by the Public Protector, South Africa’s main anti-graft authority.

That report, which stopped short of asserting crimes had been committed, called for an investigation into whether Zuma, some of his Cabinet members and some state companies acted improperly.

Among the cases it reviewed was an allegation by Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas that the Guptas offered to secure him his boss’s job, as well as claims that Zuma directed state firms to award tenders to the Guptas.

Zuma says the three Gupta brothers - Atul, Ajay and Rajesh - are his friends but he denies any influence-peddling in their relationship.

South African judicial authorities have declared Ajay Gupta a “fugitive from justice”. He is known to have left South Africa for Dubai in February.

