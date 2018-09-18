Absa & FNB declined ANC invitations to meet over Guptas bank accounts closures

Both banks have indicated that there were reputational and business risks, as well as serious allegations raised in the media about the Gupta entities.

JOHANNESBURG - It's now emerged that two major banks Absa and FNB declined invitations to meet with the inter-ministerial committee over their decision to cut ties with the Guptas in what appears to have been pressure from Cabinet to keep the controversial family's business accounts open.

Representatives from both FNB and Absa testified on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry, saying they had been summoned by the African National Congress (ANC) and the inter-ministerial committee chaired by then Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to discuss the closure of the Guptas’ accounts.

Both banks have indicated that there were reputational and business risks, as well as serious allegations raised in the media about the Gupta entities.

FNB’s Johan Burger says he received a number of messages from the ANC’s Enoch Godongwana to attend a meeting at Luthuli House.

“I asked him, please can he give me information on who will be attending the meeting [and] the purpose for the meeting… I asked him again to confirm to me whether the meeting was still going ahead. He later that evening confirmed to me there was no longer a requirement for me to meet.”

It would appear from Burger's testimony that the ANC meeting didn't go ahead because he had asked about the nature of the meeting and who would be attending.

FNB also declined an invitation by the inter-ministerial committee as did Absa.

Both banks were reluctant to attend a meeting where there could be interference by government over their decisions to close the Guptas’ accounts.

A representative from Nedbank is due to testify next.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)