Absa & FNB declined ANC invitations to meet over Guptas bank accounts closures
Both banks have indicated that there were reputational and business risks, as well as serious allegations raised in the media about the Gupta entities.
JOHANNESBURG - It's now emerged that two major banks Absa and FNB declined invitations to meet with the inter-ministerial committee over their decision to cut ties with the Guptas in what appears to have been pressure from Cabinet to keep the controversial family's business accounts open.
Representatives from both FNB and Absa testified on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry, saying they had been summoned by the African National Congress (ANC) and the inter-ministerial committee chaired by then Minister Mosebenzi Zwane to discuss the closure of the Guptas’ accounts.
Both banks have indicated that there were reputational and business risks, as well as serious allegations raised in the media about the Gupta entities.
FNB’s Johan Burger says he received a number of messages from the ANC’s Enoch Godongwana to attend a meeting at Luthuli House.
“I asked him, please can he give me information on who will be attending the meeting [and] the purpose for the meeting… I asked him again to confirm to me whether the meeting was still going ahead. He later that evening confirmed to me there was no longer a requirement for me to meet.”
It would appear from Burger's testimony that the ANC meeting didn't go ahead because he had asked about the nature of the meeting and who would be attending.
FNB also declined an invitation by the inter-ministerial committee as did Absa.
Both banks were reluctant to attend a meeting where there could be interference by government over their decisions to close the Guptas’ accounts.
A representative from Nedbank is due to testify next.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Nzimande hits out at Zuma's analysis, understanding of state capture
-
ConCourt upholds ruling that private use of dagga is legal
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Global dagga consumption
-
Dagga users celebrate following ConCourt ruling on private use
-
Inquiry: Large sums of money were transferred from Gupta accounts - Absa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.