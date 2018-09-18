-
3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Fourways
Those injured were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed and 20 others left injured on Tuesday morning following a multiple vehicle collision on Cedar Road outside of Fourways, Johannesburg.
Those injured were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.
ER 24’s Russel Meiring says paramedics arrived on the scene to find several vehicles scattered on the road.
[FOURWAYS] – Multiple-vehicle collision leaves three dead, several others injured. https://t.co/Q95NNbHWR5 @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @KayaTraffic @POWER987News @yfmtraffic pic.twitter.com/lb6FkoeGo6— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) September 18, 2018
He says that the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three men sustained numerous fatal injuries, and nothing could be done for them and were declared dead on the scene. Approximately 20 other patients were assessed on the scene and their injuries ranged from minor to serious."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
