3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Fourways

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Fourways

Those injured were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The scene of a multiple vehicle collision in Fourways on 18 September 2018. Picture: Twitter/ER24EMS
The scene of a multiple vehicle collision in Fourways on 18 September 2018. Picture: Twitter/ER24EMS
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed and 20 others left injured on Tuesday morning following a multiple vehicle collision on Cedar Road outside of Fourways, Johannesburg.

Those injured were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

ER 24’s Russel Meiring says paramedics arrived on the scene to find several vehicles scattered on the road.

He says that the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three men sustained numerous fatal injuries, and nothing could be done for them and were declared dead on the scene. Approximately 20 other patients were assessed on the scene and their injuries ranged from minor to serious."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA