3 children die in Philippi shack fire

A fire that gutted four shacks in Brown's Farm, Philippi, claimed the lives of three children.

CAPE TOWN - Three children have died in a shack fire in Brown's Farm, Philippi.

The fire gutted four shacks on Monday night.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be established.

City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne said: “No other injuries were reported. The incident was handed over to the South African Police Services for the investigation. Two fire engines and water tanker and one rescue vehicle with 14 firefighters were dispatched to the incident.”

