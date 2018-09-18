1 wounded after police fire rubber bullets at Denel wage strike
One person was reported injured following a Satawu wage increase protest at Denel in Kempton Park on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been taken to hospital after police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at protesting Satawu workers at Denel in Kempton Park.
Protesting workers had blocked the entrance to the complex, refusing to let trucks and other vehicles onto the premises.
Workers are demanding a 15% wage increase while the aeronautics company is offering 4%.
The police’s Jethro Mtshali said: “It is alleged that during the process, the alleged strikers started to block the street and blocked some of the trucks that wanted to enter inside here. But at the moment, the situation is quiet.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
