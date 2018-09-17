Zim govt to roll out cholera vaccine in worst-hit areas
The disease has killed at least 28 people since early this month, while more than 5,000 have been infected.
HARARE - As cholera spreads in Harare, Zimbabwe is to start giving a cholera vaccine to residents in the worst-hit areas.
Health Minister Obadiah Moyo says the vaccine will be rolled out in the coming weeks, ahead of the rainy season, which can cause cholera to spread further.
Moyo told state media that the vaccine is just one of the measures the government is taking to ensure that no more lives are lost.
On Saturday, more than 400 new cases of cholera were reported.
But the Health Minister claims the number of deaths has slowed down, with the total still at 28.
Emergency response teams and private companies have been distributing buckets, water purification tablets and hand sanitiser as Zimbabweans pull together to try to avoid a repeat of the 2008 epidemic.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
