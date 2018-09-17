'You come here for the last time,' Leopards' chairperson warns ref after loss

JOHANNESBURG - Black Leopards' chairperson, David Thidiela, lost his cool with referee Victor Hlungwane in his side’s 1-0 to Steve Komphela’s Bloemfontein Celtic at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Thidiela confronted Hlungwane after the match in front of the media, threatening him to not come back to the Thohoyandou Stadium or ref in any more matches that involve Leopards.

In audio that is circulating on social media, Thidiela says that he is tired of the mistakes that Hlungwane made in the game and that he was going to write a letter of complaint to the Premier Soccer League on Monday.

“I’m the boss here Hlungwane, I’m paying you. I allow mistakes to happen on the ground, mistakes happen to everybody, but this was not a mistake. I’m giving you the last warning, you come here (Thohoyandou Stadium) for the last time, I’m tired Hlungwane, I’m tired.”

An evidently agitated Thidiela highlighted that Hlungwane had failed to give Leopards a number of penalties.

“How many penalties Hlungwane? How many? I’m telling you that you are coming here at your own risk. I’m going to write a letter tomorrow to the League and it will go to Safa.”