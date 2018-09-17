Popular Topics
[WATCH] Fans storm City v Chiefs game at half-time

Videos have emerged on social media of many fans in Cape Town penetrating the fence in order to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate a goal during their Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Cape Town Stadium on 15 September 2018. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate a goal during their Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Cape Town Stadium on 15 September 2018. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Videos have emerged on social media of many fans in Cape Town penetrating the fence in order to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium.

It would be Cape Town City’s biggest ever crowd with 35,000 tickets sold but chairperson John Comitis told EWN Sport there was nothing serious to report on despite the videos emerging.

“It’s a small thing, we would have faced a much bigger crisis had we not increased the attendance permission. It was a record crowd, and under the circumstances we ran the event extremely diligently.”

This is the scene this afternoon just after halftime at Cape town stadium while cape town city and kaizer chiefs was playing.

Posted by Ashley Carelse on Saturday, 15 September 2018

Comitis suggested that incident could have been much worse but they requested that the stadium capacity be increased on the day go the match.

“We initially had the game set out for 25,000 [but] we realized a day before that it was going to be a lot more than that. In the morning we worked diligently to increase the security, traffic, metropole police and the medical.

“Unfortunately, there were 800-1,000 fans outside without tickets. They must have got through the fencing because the turnstiles are open. There are two securities per turnstile, so they rushed through and
they couldn’t manage them. It was also after half-time and not during peak hour.”

Stadium CEO Lesley de Reuck told EWN Sport he was awaiting feedback from the SAPS but according to him, nothing went wrong.

It was contained quite quickly and luckily there was space in the stadium and they could be accommodated. Nothing inside the stadium went wrong and nobody was injured.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi beat City 4-1 courtesy of goals from Siyabonga Ngezana, Khama Billiat (2) and Philani Zulu.

