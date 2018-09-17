Popular Topics
TUT refutes claims of Soshanguve campuses shutting down

The institution says it has only suspended academic activitities for now.

Firefighters attend to a fire at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus on 24 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
Firefighters attend to a fire at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve north campus on 24 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has refuted claims that it is permanently shutting down its two Soshanguve campuses.

The institution says it has only suspended operations for now.

However, a screen grab of an email purporting to be from the university, said that the north and south campuses will be permanently closed, due to weeks of violence following the killing of a student allegedly by police.

Katlego Monareng died during protests over the alleged rigging of SRC elections.

Some university buildings and vehicles were also torched during the demonstrations.

The university's spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, says that the campuses will be reopen once safe.

“The university is working on a contingency plan for catch-up for students in the north and south campuses to ensure that they are not disadvantaged,” she said.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has requested a full report from the Soshanguve Police Station commander concerning officers implicated in the death of the student.

Meanwhile, the university has hired an independent company to investigate claims of vote rigging in its SRC elections.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

