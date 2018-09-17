TUT refutes claims of Soshanguve campuses shutting down
The institution says it has only suspended academic activitities for now.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has refuted claims that it is permanently shutting down its two Soshanguve campuses.
The institution says it has only suspended operations for now.
However, a screen grab of an email purporting to be from the university, said that the north and south campuses will be permanently closed, due to weeks of violence following the killing of a student allegedly by police.
Katlego Monareng died during protests over the alleged rigging of SRC elections.
Some university buildings and vehicles were also torched during the demonstrations.
The university's spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, says that the campuses will be reopen once safe.
“The university is working on a contingency plan for catch-up for students in the north and south campuses to ensure that they are not disadvantaged,” she said.
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has requested a full report from the Soshanguve Police Station commander concerning officers implicated in the death of the student.
Meanwhile, the university has hired an independent company to investigate claims of vote rigging in its SRC elections.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Man (71) attacked over ORTIA parking space dies
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly as coal crisis looms
-
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meeting
-
Sentencing of former Parktown Boy's assistant water polo coach postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.