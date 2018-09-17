Tom Arnold embroiled in altercation at pre-Emmys party

The 59-year-old actor was reportedly involved in an altercation with Mark Burnett - who he has repeatedly accused of concealing the 'Trump Tapes.'

LONDON - Tom Arnold reportedly got involved in an altercation with producer Mark Burnett at a pre-Emmys party.

The 59-year-old actor was reportedly involved in an altercation with Burnett - who he has repeatedly accused of concealing the "Trump Tapes", recordings allegedly showing President Donald Trump of acting inappropriately while filming The Apprentice - at the annual Evening Before the Emmys bash in California, but both sides had very different accounts of what had happened.

Arnold tweeted: "Mark Burnett just went apest and choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn pink shirt and missing gold chain. I'm waiting for LAPD."

However, Burnett's wife, Roma Downey - who, like Arnold, is a member of the executive host committee for the party - shared a photo of her injured hand and tweeted: "Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom? (sic)"

The True Lies actor replied: "Bullst. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I'm filing police report and suing you for defamation. (sic)"

He later claimed actor Kevin Bacon was a solid reliable brawl witness to his version of his events, with the star's daughter, Sosie Bacon, a "wingman".

And Patton Oswalt shared a photo with Arnold and posted: "I'm with @TomArnold everyone. He's okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel."

I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018

Arnold's lawyer Marty Singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter there had been an altercation and maintained the producer had attacked his client.

Arnold's upcoming TV show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes will air this week and depicts his attempts to find the alleged recordings, which he has insisted exist and show the president - his former friend - expressing bigoted views during the filming of The Apprentice.

He previously said of the tapes: "He says the N-word, he calls Eric [Trump] the r-word. There's two people who have never called me a liar about the N-word tape: Donald Trump and Mark Burnett, because they know it's true."

And he later vowed to keep pushing to find the recordings until the president resigns.

He said: "I'm going to do this until he resigns. He is a crazy person. He is putting this country on the precipice of war right now. For some reason, I am in a position to do something, and it is working. And I am going to do this until that guy resigns and the world will be safer. It's going to happen."