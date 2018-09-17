Suspect surrenders after stabbing teen to death in Alexandra

It is understood the teenager was attacked in the township on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Alexandra.

The suspect has since handed himself over to police.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: "The man handed himself over after he stabbed a boy while he was playing with his friends in Alexandra. The boy was taken to hospital and he was pronounced dead. So far a case of murder has been opened."

