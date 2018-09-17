Substance abuse, negligence, main cause of fire-related deaths in CT
Figures for the last three-and-a-half years show substance abuse and negligence, feature far too prominently as the causes of fires.
CAPE TOWN - City officials have recorded 511 fire-related deaths in Cape Town since 2015.
Figures for the last three-and-a-half years show that substance abuse and negligence, feature far too prominently as the causes of fires.
The City's JP Smith says that more than half of the victims were adult males, nearly half of all the fatalities occurred over a weekend, and almost 60% of the fires were recorded in the early hours of the morning.
“We have indicated time and again that negligence and substance abuse play a major role in the number of fires our staff respond to. These statistical analysis supports this dissertation. This means that we will have to further increase our public education and awareness drives."
In the latest incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, a woman was killed in a shack fire in the Mandela Park informal settlement in Hout Bay.
It's not yet clear what caused the blaze.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
