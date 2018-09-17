State argues for Courtney Pieters’s killer to get life in prison

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

State argues for Courtney Pieters’s killer to get life in prison

Mortimer Saunders has admitted to feeding the child ant poison, before hitting her over the head and choking her because she was annoying him.

FILE: Alleged child killer Mortimer Saunders sits in court before he pleaded guilty to murdering three-year-old Courtney Pieters. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: Alleged child killer Mortimer Saunders sits in court before he pleaded guilty to murdering three-year-old Courtney Pieters. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The closing argument has been heard in the trial against the man who killed three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River.

Mortimer Saunders has admitted to feeding the child ant poison, before hitting her over the head and choking her because she was annoying him.

He was arrested shortly after the child's decomposing body was found in Epping Industrial a few days after she had been reported missing in May last year.

The State has argued that Saunders intended to kill Pieters. The prosecution is, therefore, calling for him to be convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The defence has told the court the State had failed to prove the murder was premeditated. Saunders insists it was not planned.

He has also pleaded not guilty on a charge of rape but has admitted to necrophilia.

Judgment will be delivered in a month’s time.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA