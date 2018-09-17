Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk

Ian Sinton is testifying on Monday about Standard Bank’s decision to close these bank accounts when allegations were emerging about the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank’s legal representative at the state capture inquiry says a number of suspicious transactions and media reports about the Guptas led to the institution’s decision to close the accounts of the family’s various entities.

The commission will be hearing testimony from the country’s major banks this week as it works its way through claims of looting, abuse of power and violations of government processes that allegedly benefitted the Guptas and others linked to former President Jacob Zuma.

Sinton explains that the decision to close the Guptas’ accounts started when another bank closed their accounts.

“It was reported that Absa bank had elected to terminate all banking relations with the Gupta group. We would accept that Absa Bank is bound by the same laws as we are.”

Sinton also explains that they felt the bank was at risk.

“We were at risk if we had continued to deal with those entities of facilitating money laundering or being involved in possible acts of corruption.”

He says reports about the Guptas offering ministerial positions and suspicious transactions, like the purchase of Optimum Coal Mine, were also major factors in Standard Bank’s decision.

Sinton says an inter-ministerial committee meeting in 2016 was an attempt by two cabinet ministers to persuade the bank not to close the Guptas’ accounts.

He says former Cabinet minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant - who were ministers at the time - wanted to change their minds about closing the controversial family's accounts.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)