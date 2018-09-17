SA unions to sign 3-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti
Gold producers have argued that above-inflation wage hikes have been adding to the cost burden in the bullion industry.
JOHANNESBURG - South African union Solidarity said it will sign a three-year gold sector wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti on Monday along with Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), without providing further details of the agreement.
Gold producers have argued that above-inflation wage hikes have been adding to the cost burden in the bullion industry, which has been hit by depressed prices and labour unrest.
Solidarity, Amcu and UASA have previously declared a dispute with the remaining firms involved in the negotiations, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and smaller producer Village Main Reef, after talks deadlocked.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the largest union in the bullion sector and also involved in negotiations, declared a dispute last month with Minerals Council, which is representing gold producers in the wage talks.
When unions declare a dispute, they usually have to go through conciliation talks with the companies concerned mediated by an authority such as the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Negotiations with the remaining companies under the auspices of the CCMA will continue on Thursday, Solidarity added.
Popular in Business
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Eskom: 10 power stations running low on coal
-
Motsoeneng refuses to comment on R1 million Bosasa bailout
-
Solidarity says Sasol plant in Sasolburg run illegally
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
Rand starts week on back foot against dollar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.