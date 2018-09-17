'The best of Kaizer Chiefs is still coming'
CAPE TOWN - Fresh off their 4-1 win over Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas promised that the best of his Amakhosi side is yet to come.
Chiefs' 4-1 victory over City on Saturday in Cape Town secured their first league win of the new season and will ease the pressure on the new coach.
Solinas says that he needs the space for his tactics to manifest into results.
“The best [of] Kaizer Chiefs is still coming. We need the time, but the best Kaizer Chiefs is still coming. This week we saw room to improve and fix mistakes.”
Solinas says their squad is getting better and fitter, referencing their new signings.
“I am very happy about the good players, like Lebogang Manyama, George Maluleka and Mario Booysen. Now the real and best Kaizer Chiefs is coming.”
Solinas said the international break was important.
“The boys trained very well and I am very happy with the training session.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
