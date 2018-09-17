Sentencing of former Parktown Boy's assistant water polo coach postponed

The former Parktown Boys' High assistant water polo coach been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case against paedophile Collan Rex have been postponed to later this week.

Rex made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrates court on Monday morning.

State advocate Arveena Persad petitioned the court to postpone sentencing against Rex due to a victim's impact statement and probation officers' report that are not yet ready.

#Parktownboys Collan Rex, convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, leaves the Palm Ridge magistrates court after sentencing proceedings were postponed. TH pic.twitter.com/pL24eHTfIT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2018

Persad has assured Judge Peet Johnson that the documents will be ready to be presented in court by Thursday.

Mitigation of sentence which was due to be heard this morning has also been moved to Thursday.

Rex will remain out on bail.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)