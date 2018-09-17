Sentencing of former Parktown Boy's assistant water polo coach postponed
The former Parktown Boys' High assistant water polo coach been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case against paedophile Collan Rex have been postponed to later this week.
Rex made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrates court on Monday morning.
The former Parktown Boys' High assistant water polo coach been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
State advocate Arveena Persad petitioned the court to postpone sentencing against Rex due to a victim's impact statement and probation officers' report that are not yet ready.
#Parktownboys Collan Rex, convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, leaves the Palm Ridge magistrates court after sentencing proceedings were postponed. TH pic.twitter.com/pL24eHTfIT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2018
Persad has assured Judge Peet Johnson that the documents will be ready to be presented in court by Thursday.
Mitigation of sentence which was due to be heard this morning has also been moved to Thursday.
Rex will remain out on bail.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
[WATCH] Sentencing of paedophile in Parktown Boys' sex abuse case postponed
-
Lesufi hopes Rex's guilty verdict will send strong message to child offenders
-
Lesufi relieved after Parktown Boys’ former assistant coach found guilty
-
Parktown Boys' former assistant water polo coach guilty of sexual assault
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Man (71) attacked over ORTIA parking space dies
-
Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly as coal crisis looms
-
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meeting
-
Eskom: 10 power stations running low on coal
-
First heatwave to hit Gauteng this week, CT cold and wet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.