SAHRC calls for submissions on Vaal River contamination

The commission’s recent site inspection has exposed a prima facie violation of the rights of access to clean water, clean environment and human dignity.

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for submissions on the contamination of the Vaal River.

The commission’s recent site inspection has exposed a prima facie violation of the rights of access to clean water, clean environment and human dignity.

Last week, Eyewitness News revealed how parents at a local school in Vereeniging are up in arms over their children's exposure to toxic waste and raw sewage flowing into the premises.

They have told EWN that pupils are battling to learn and are falling ill daily due to the environmental hazards.

The SAHRC’s Phillip Molekoa says the process seeks to address the plight to communities living in the affected area.

“The commission is planning a public inquiry about the contamination on 25-27 September and we’re calling for mainly written submissions."