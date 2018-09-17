Rubber bullets fired at suspected land grabbers in Soshanguve

The department's land invasion unit has demolished almost 300 illegal structures in Mamelodi and Soshanguve since last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has confirmed officers fired rubber bullets at suspected land grabbers in Soshanguve on Monday after they became aggressive during the removal of illegal structures in the area.

The department's land invasion unit has demolished almost 300 illegal structures in Mamelodi and Soshanguve since last week.

It's understood land grabbers were given the notice to remove the structures but failed to comply.

Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says: “We were confronted by community members who started throwing stones and a petrol bomb at TMPD officers and service providers. We had no choice but to retaliate by firing rubber bullets just to disperse the unruly crowd.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)