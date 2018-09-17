Road closed after attempted hijacking in Pelican Park

Details have yet to be confirmed, but Eyewitness News has been told shots were fired when police caught up with a car that had apparently been hijacked in Pelican Park.

CAPE TOWN - There are reports of an attempted hijacking and high-speed chase along Kromboom Road in Cape Town.

It's understood the hijacked BMW has overturned and the road is closed.