Reiger Park residents warned of electricity interruptions

Power supply will be affected until 5pm on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni is warning Reiger Park residents of electricity interruptions on Monday as new panels are being installed at a local substation.

The city's Themba Gadebe explains: “We appeal to the community to bear with us. The installation of the panel is to ensure a reliable power supply to the area.”

