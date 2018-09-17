Ref leaves CT City's Benni McCarthy fuming after Kaizer Chiefs defeat

McCarthy has consistently bemoaned the standard of match officials in the league and this time it was referee Thando Ndzandzeka who left the coach frustrated after he sent off defender Taariq Fielies.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy once again took aim at South African referees after Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs‚ although he admitted that his team, Cape Town City, was not good enough.

McCarthy has consistently bemoaned the standard of match officials in the league and this time it was referee Thando Ndzandzeka who left the coach frustrated after he sent off defender Taariq Fielies and gave several soft free-kicks to the visitors.

City sit in a lowly 12th spot with five points from five games and will face Orlando Pirates next on Wednesday.

McCarthy felt that the referee’s decisions influenced the result.

"They hit us with a nice counterattack but if you look at their goal [they got a] nice assist from the referee because…he gave them the free kick. I think it’s just another ongoing dilemma."

McCarthy felt it was game over after the second-half red card.

“For a coach, it is very frustrating to explain to your team, tactically you’re set up nice, but when you’re up against 11-man Kaizer Chiefs that wanted to overturn their bad run and then got a bit of help from the man in the middle, it makes things much more difficult. And then we had a man down, then the tasks becomes impossible.

McCarthy did manage to find one positive regarding the match official.

“They all look nice by the way, with their OUTsurance kit. The best thing about the performance out there, was the beautiful green and purple kit they were wearing. Either than that I don’t that to overshadow the fact that we came short and we lost in the manner that we lost [and] for a coach it is frustrating.”