Rand starts week on back foot against dollar
This week, investor attention also turns to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which announces its interest rates decision on 20 September.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was on the back foot against the dollar early on Monday as investors awaited details on a new round of US tariffs against China later in the day and a local interest rates decision due on Thursday.
At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.69% weaker at R15.0275 per dollar compared its close of R14.9250 on Friday.
US President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters.
This week, investor attention also turns to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), which announces its interest rates decision on 20 September.
All bar one of the economists polled by Reuters last week predicted that the SARB would leave its main lending rate at 6.5%, as it weighs economic weakness against a pickup in inflation.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 2.5 basis points to 9.200%.
Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.63%.
Popular in Business
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly as coal crisis looms
-
Eskom: 10 power stations running low on coal
-
Motsoeneng refuses to comment on R1 million Bosasa bailout
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
SA unions to sign 3-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.