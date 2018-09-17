Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust him
As Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the allegations, some delegates started shouting Ace Magashule’s name, who’s already admitted to having met with Jacob Zuma.
MIDRAND - President Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time reacted to reports about secret meetings to oust him and he’s warned there are plans by some people to divide the African National Congress (ANC).
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)'s national congress in Midrand on Monday afternoon.
Last week, the Sunday Times reported on a clandestine meeting between former President Jacob Zuma, Secretary General Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and the leaders of both the ANC women’s and youth leagues.
The group is said to have met at a Durban hotel to hatch a plot to oust Ramaphosa.
The president fired the first salvo.
“We should not spend time on counter-revolutionary machinations of weakening this ANC. Either in dark corners or wherever.”
And then he went deeper, addressing that alleged secret plot to oust him.
“If there is going to be any plot, it is going to be a plot to defeat poverty. That must be the type of plot that we want.”
Ramaphosa spoke passionately about this, at some point using hand gestures to drive a point home.
As he did, some delegates started shouting Magashule’s name, the man who’s already admitted to having met with Zuma earlier this month.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
