PSL Wrap: Chiefs, Chippa register first wins
Kaizer Chiefs claimed their first win of the Absa Premiership season with a comfortable 4-1 away win against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs claimed their first win of the Absa Premiership season with a comfortable 4-1 away win against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Glamour Boys were desperate for a win after an indifferent start to the season, recording four draws and a loss in their first five games of the league before the International break.
That start saw Giovanni Solinas’ men languish in the bottom half of the table but the win against City has now elevated Amakhosi to fifth place.
Khama Billiat scored his first Chiefs brace, while there were also goals for Siyabonga Ngezana and Philani Zulu against a 10-men City who were reduced after defender Taariq Fielies was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.
Eric Tinkler and Chippa United also got their first win of the season courtesy of a solitary Andile Mbenyane goal against Baroka FC at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium eMdantsane. Though Chippa registered their first win, it hasn’t elevated them out of the relegation spots yet and there is still plenty of work for Tinkler to do.
New signing Phakamani Mahlambi netted on his Mamelodi Sundowns debut in an entertaining 3-all draw away to AmaZulu, while there were wins for Orlando Pirates, Highlands Park, Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic who are yet to taste defeat under Steve Komphela.
What has also been notable in the Absa Premiership season thus far has been the crowd attendances since the league resumed in early August, with fans coming out in their numbers across the country to support their teams.
