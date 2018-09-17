Police probe culpable homicide after Mookgophong bus crash

The bus was travelling between Limpopo and Gauteng with 55 passengers and five drivers on board on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mookgophong are investigating a case of culpable homicide after 11 passengers died in a bus accident on the N1.

The bus was travelling between Limpopo and Gauteng with 55 passengers and five drivers on board on Monday.

Police say the cause of the accident is not clear at this stage, but investigations are ongoing.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says: “During this accident, 11 out of 60 were certified dead at the scene and all the drivers and other passengers were taken to the local hospital for medical treatment.”