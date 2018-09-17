Police probe culpable homicide after Mookgophong bus crash

Ramaphosa reacts to reports of plot to oust him
Politics
The bus was travelling between Limpopo and Gauteng with 55 passengers and five drivers on board on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mookgophong are investigating a case of culpable homicide after 11 passengers died in a bus accident on the N1.
The bus was travelling between Limpopo and Gauteng with 55 passengers and five drivers on board on Monday.
Police say the cause of the accident is not clear at this stage, but investigations are ongoing.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says: “During this accident, 11 out of 60 were certified dead at the scene and all the drivers and other passengers were taken to the local hospital for medical treatment.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.