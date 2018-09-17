Police appeal for info after Hermanus woman (95) found dead in apartment
Joan Anderson's body was found in her flat in a security complex on Thursday afternoon and police say circumstances around her death are still under investigation.
CAPE TOWN - The Hermanus community has been left reeling following the murder of a 95-year-old woman.
Joan Anderson's body was found in her flat in a security complex, in Overberg, on Thursday afternoon.
It's been reported that the elderly woman was tied-up and found in the bath with a towel around her head.
No arrests have yet been made.
Noloyiso Rwexana from the South African Police Service said: “Police were alerted by a security guard who found the victim. Circumstances around this incident are under investigation. The victim is 95-years-old and we appeal to the public, anyone with information on the incident is required to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
