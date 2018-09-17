Police appeal for info after Hermanus woman (95) found dead in apartment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Police appeal for info after Hermanus woman (95) found dead in apartment

Joan Anderson's body was found in her flat in a security complex on Thursday afternoon and police say circumstances around her death are still under investigation.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hermanus community has been left reeling following the murder of a 95-year-old woman.

Joan Anderson's body was found in her flat in a security complex, in Overberg, on Thursday afternoon.

It's been reported that the elderly woman was tied-up and found in the bath with a towel around her head.

No arrests have yet been made.

Noloyiso Rwexana from the South African Police Service said: “Police were alerted by a security guard who found the victim. Circumstances around this incident are under investigation. The victim is 95-years-old and we appeal to the public, anyone with information on the incident is required to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA