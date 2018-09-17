[PICTURES] Old SA flag brandished at Bok rugby game in NZ

A flag from South Africa's apartheid era displayed at the game caused outrage on social media and was removed.

Management of Wespac Stadium had not at first recognised the flag until the social media outrage by South African fans alerted them.

CEO Shane Harmon told Newshub that after some quick reference checking they were able to ascertain it was a pre-1994 flag. "We understand the flag is from the apartheid era and is offensive to many South Africans as a result, we asked the patrons to remove it."

He said the owner of the flag would face no repercussions.

The Boks went on to win the nail-biting game against the All Blacks 36-34.

For those with eyes, that's the Apartheid South Africa flag. Someone is brandishing it. #Springboks #NZLvRSA . pic.twitter.com/NCWOtNJy4g — Mwalimu (@_Shimane_) September 15, 2018

Happy to see this stupid apartheid flags being freely displayed in NZ, no place for it here in RSA #nzlvrsa pic.twitter.com/WVpLiEqqOZ — Mpizo, ST (@mpizo) September 15, 2018

