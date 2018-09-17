'Oakbay tried to convince Std Bank that Guptas' accounts shouldn't be closed'

Ian Sinton testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday about Standard Bank's decision to cut ties with all Gupta-linked entities.

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank's head of compliance Ian Sinton says Oakbay Investments tried to convince the bank that its accounts shouldn't be closed because its association with the Guptas had come to an end.

Sinton testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday about Standard Bank's decision to cut ties with all Gupta-linked entities.

He says they believed there were a number of serious allegations against the Guptas and the bank was at risk.

Sinton says they held a meeting with representatives from Oakbay who tried to convince them not to close their accounts.

“The Oakbay delegation argued that all of the adverse information affecting the group of companies or pertained to the Gupta family and Mr [Duduzane] Zuma - that the Gupta family members and Mr Zuma had all resigned positions within the Oakbay group of companies, and therefore were no longer able to influence them and therefore any taint to the association was no longer relevant.”

He says there were a number of red flags which is why Standard Bank decided to close the accounts.

WATCH: Standard Bank testifies at state capture inquiry

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)