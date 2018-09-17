Nhlanhla Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting Sars Commissioner
Mark Kingon's term as acting Sars Commissioner has been extended. He was appointed to the position earlier this year following the suspension of Tom Moyane.
PRETORIA - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has reappointed Mark Kingon to act as the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner for another 90 days effective from 14 September.
Kingon was appointed to act in the position in June after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane in March.
Moyane also faces a disciplinary hearing largely related to his handling of a Financial Intelligence Centre report into his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa.
It is the finance minister who has the authority to appoint an acting Sars commissioner while the president is empowered to appoint a permanent head of the revenue service.
Ramaphosa will be unable to exercise that authority until Moyane’s disciplinary hearing is concluded and he is legally entitled to fire him. Kingon will remain at the helm for another three months.
He has already announced the re-establishment of Sars’ large business centre and a unit to investigate the illicit economy both of which were disbanded under Moyane’s radical restructuring.
Media statement on the extension of Mr Mark Kingon's term as Acting SARS @sarstax Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/VqIQSj7tK5— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) September 17, 2018
