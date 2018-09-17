New Zealand commentator slams display of apartheid flag in Wellington

The flag, which symbolises a segregated and hurtful period of the country’s history, was carried by some South African fans at the stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned New Zealand broadcaster Tony Johnson slammed the display of the old apartheid flag by some fans during South Africa’s historic 36-34 win over the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium.

Johnson who spoke on popular rugby show on Sky Sports Rugby Nation said that the individuals who carried the flag have "no place in New Zealand" and have brought embarrassment to the thousands of South African’s living in the country who are making a positive contribution in the country.

Johnson went on to say that the flag "represents a regime that no longer exists" and that the people should either get rid of it or find another country to live.