Nene hints at financial assistance for struggling SOEs
Government has already in recent weeks extended guarantees for SA Express and Denel, both of which are in a liquidity crisis.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has hinted there could be financial assistance for struggling state-owned entities (SOEs) when he delivers his first medium-term budget next month.
The government has already in recent weeks extended guarantees for SA Express and Denel, both of which are in a liquidity crisis.
Nene says SOEs represent a major risk to the fiscal framework and reforms are required to put these companies on a more sustainable footing.
The minister says the government’s principle is that as far as possible, financial support to SOEs should not widen the deficit.
In a parliamentary reply to Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota, Nene says this can be achieved by selling non-core assets, reprioritising spending and other revenue measures.
He says part of the reform process for SOEs will be to determine the cost of their developmental mandates to provide the government with a better idea of the support they require for non-commercial activities.
Another reform measure will be to determine how to bolster their commercial activities, through a combination of efficiency improvements and private sector participation.
Nene says any support for SOEs will be considered as part of the broader budget process which is currently underway.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortage
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxes
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
Naspers plans to spin off, list pay-TV unit
-
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.