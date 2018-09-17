Nehawu blames Parliament's poor governance after official shot himself

CAPE TOWN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says it’s concerned about poor governance systems at Parliament after a man took his life in the precinct.

On Friday, a 57-year-old manager shot himself in his office. It is alleged a labour dispute is behind the death.

Nehawu says what happened on Friday does not come as a shock to the union.

It’s accused Parliament of poor contract management and the “inhumane practice” of pushing letters under people’s doors when giving notice of non-renewal of contracts.

This, according to Nehawu, played a role in the official's death.

Nehawu’s parliamentary chairperson Sthembiso Tembe said: “What happened is part of the broader issues affecting Parliament. And Parliament is a safe institution. But also the issues of contract management, they should be looked at closely.”

The union says Parliament is also unable to support workers that suffer from challenges associated with mental illness and it wants this looked into.