Naspers plans to spin off, list pay-TV unit
Founded more than 100 years ago in Stellenbosch, Naspers has transformed itself from a newspaper publisher into a $94 billion behemoth.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Naspers unveiled plans on Monday to spin-off and separately list its pay-TV unit, the first major move aimed at narrowing a discount between its market value and that of its Chinese money spinner, Tencent.
Founded more than 100 years ago in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Naspers has transformed itself from a newspaper publisher into a $94 billion behemoth but it owes all of that valuation to its one-third stake in China’s Tencent.
“Listing MultiChoice Group via an unbundling is expected to unlock value for Naspers shareholders,” Naspers said in a statement.
The stake in Tencent is worth around $155 billion, or 40% more than Naspers despite the company owning other assets such as the pay-TV unit MultiChoice, which is a de facto monopoly in Africa.
Shares in Naspers rose 0.8% to 3,208 rand as of 1423 GMT. ($1 = R14.8956)
Popular in Business
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
Eskom 'heading for deeper trouble' amid coal shortage
-
[LISTEN] Unauthorised debit orders: How fraudsters get access to your account
-
FNB sued for R121m for stolen safety deposit boxes
-
Sasol's Inzalo shareholders to get cash pay-out of over R1.3bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.