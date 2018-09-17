Motsoaledi: Gauteng needs more hospitals, health practitioners

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was speaking after the death of six babies from a Klebsiella outbreak at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.

Motsoaledi was speaking after the death of six babies from a Klebsiella outbreak at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.

The minister addressed the media on Sunday and outlined the department's plan to prevent the spread of the infection.

Motsoaledi says that overcrowding at the hospital has compromised some of the preventative measures.

"People are not stopping to come in, even South Africans, they're just flowing into Gauteng. Even from the neighbouring countries, they're coming and you can't tell a pregnant woman who is in labour 'please go away, this is full' or 'you don't belong here.'"