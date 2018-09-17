Motshekga wants urgent meeting with stakeholders over school violence
An Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cellphone last week, while a pupil allegedly stabbed a teacher to death in the North West province.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she will urgently meet with her counterparts in the ministries of Police and Social Development to discuss the recent spate of violence at schools.
An Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cellphone last week, while a pupil allegedly stabbed a teacher to death in the North West province.
Motshekga says that her department will meet with the ministries of Police and Social Development within the next 10 days.
“Some of the problems are more social. It’s like social problems with learners and we’ll bring the different stakeholders and teacher unions for a colloquium to deal with the spate of violence.”
She says the department will look at better early warning systems.
“The DG also suggested we ask Cabinet to help us strengthen our social services in schools so that we can get social workers on board when there are warnings.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba, Nene splash the cash on luxury travel for spouses, children
-
Man (71) attacked over ORTIA parking space dies
-
Standard Bank on closing Gupta accounts: We were at risk
-
Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly as coal crisis looms
-
Alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa expected to dominate ANC meeting
-
Sentencing of former Parktown Boy's assistant water polo coach postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.