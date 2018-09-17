Motshekga wants urgent meeting with stakeholders over school violence

An Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cellphone last week, while a pupil allegedly stabbed a teacher to death in the North West province.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she will urgently meet with her counterparts in the ministries of Police and Social Development to discuss the recent spate of violence at schools.

Motshekga says that her department will meet with the ministries of Police and Social Development within the next 10 days.

“Some of the problems are more social. It’s like social problems with learners and we’ll bring the different stakeholders and teacher unions for a colloquium to deal with the spate of violence.”

She says the department will look at better early warning systems.

“The DG also suggested we ask Cabinet to help us strengthen our social services in schools so that we can get social workers on board when there are warnings.”

