Go

Motshekga: Security beefed up in Limpopo ahead of final exams

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says security has been improved in Limpopo because of exam paper leaks for two consecutive years.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Motshekga addressing the launch the Sanitation Appropriate for Education Initiative at the Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Basic Education Minister Motshekga addressing the launch the Sanitation Appropriate for Education Initiative at the Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department is ready to manage the final exams but exam paper leaks from Limpopo remains a concern.

The minister was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday following the meeting last week with the council for education ministers.

Motshekga says there are just 34 days left to the start of the National Senior Certificate exams.

“We’re expecting more than 787,000 learners who will be writing in 8,000 centres around the countywide. So, we’re really working hard to make sure that there’s security.”

She says security has been improved in Limpopo because of exam paper leaks for two consecutive years.

“The problem with a breach, even if it’s at one school, it affects the integrity of the exams because these are final exams. So, we have to make sure that all these 8,000 centres are secured.”

Motshekga also announced she will urgently host a meeting to address violence in schools.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

